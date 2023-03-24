Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,074. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $55.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

