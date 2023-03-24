Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 190 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average of $179.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

