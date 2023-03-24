Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 3,525 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.18. The company had a trading volume of 887,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,589. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.14.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

