Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes $186,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,301 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 247,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,916. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

