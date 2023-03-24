Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.