Braintrust Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $687,904.26 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market cap of $75.89 million and approximately $687,904.26 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

