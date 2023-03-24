Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 219,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 677,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Stock Up 9.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
About Braskem
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.