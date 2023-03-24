Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 219,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 677,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

