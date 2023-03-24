Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.77

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.77 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 137,241 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.78 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.76.

Insider Transactions at Braveheart Investment Group

In related news, insider Trevor Brown bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,385.36). Insiders own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

