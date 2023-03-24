Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $632.69. The company had a trading volume of 631,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,115. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $263.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

