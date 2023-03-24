Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Target Price at $349.08

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BP opened at $36.48 on Friday. BP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

BP Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s payout ratio is -249.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BP by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.