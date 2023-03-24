Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$107.50

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$107.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$102.59 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.42 and a twelve month high of C$111.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5036124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,866 shares of company stock worth $616,361. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

