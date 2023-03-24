Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT at $139.69

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,284. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Qualys by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Qualys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 316.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $14,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

