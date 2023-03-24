Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price at C$100.14

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Cormark cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CSFB cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$77.33 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.15 and a 12-month high of C$103.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

