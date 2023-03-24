BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$105.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. BRP has a twelve month low of C$76.72 and a twelve month high of C$120.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 price target on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.17.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

