BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD12.25-12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~CAD10.94-11.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.67 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.09-$9.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a sector outperform rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.20.

BRP Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42.

Institutional Trading of BRP

BRP Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRP by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

