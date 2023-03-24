BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD12.25-12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~CAD10.94-11.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.67 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.09-$9.46 EPS.
DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a sector outperform rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.20.
Shares of BRP stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42.
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
