BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOO. UBS Group upped their price target on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.33.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,600. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.17. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$76.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.51.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.