BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Acquires 4,834 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $91,459.28. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,011,565.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

