BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Acquires 4,834 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $91,459.28. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,011,565.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
NYSE:BRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
Featured Articles
