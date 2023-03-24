BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.13 on Monday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

