BTIG Research Trims WeWork (NYSE:WE) Target Price to $3.00

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $7.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WeWork Stock Down 10.4 %

WE stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.65. WeWork has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after buying an additional 16,377,610 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,745,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 1,693,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 191.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 1,374,534 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

