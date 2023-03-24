BTIG Research Trims WeWork (NYSE:WE) Target Price to $3.00

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $7.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
WeWork Stock Down 10.4 %
WE stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.65. WeWork has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $8.08.
WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of WeWork
About WeWork
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.