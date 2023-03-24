Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.90. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 841 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

