Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $30.26

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.26, but opened at $29.35. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 196,853 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.