Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 763.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 219,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
Cameco Stock Down 0.9 %
CCJ opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $32.49.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
