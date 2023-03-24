Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $112.18. 563,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

