Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.10. 21,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 311,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Caravelle International Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Caravelle International Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, an ocean technology company, provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. It is engaged in the seaborne transportation service under voyage contracts, as well as vessel services for vessels for and on behalf of ship owners.

