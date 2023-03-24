Cardano (ADA) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.53 billion and approximately $293.14 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.51 or 0.06370931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017965 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,724,740,727 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

