Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Reaches $394.46 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Casper has a market cap of $394.46 million and $7.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,590,040,510 coins and its circulating supply is 10,846,664,063 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,589,059,068 with 10,845,745,570 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03709532 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,741,739.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

