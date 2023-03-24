Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stake Raised by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 353,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.