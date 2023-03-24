CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating) shot up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.26). 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £320,350.00 and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.56.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

