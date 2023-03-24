Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $219.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

