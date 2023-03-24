CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.05

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.05 and traded as low as $43.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 200 shares.
CCFNB Bancorp Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03.
CCFNB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. CCFNB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.
About CCFNB Bancorp
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
