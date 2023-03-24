CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.05

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.05 and traded as low as $43.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 200 shares.

CCFNB Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

CCFNB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. CCFNB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.