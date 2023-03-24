Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.
CNTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %
CNTA stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $337.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
