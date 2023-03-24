Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 31,481 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 761.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 382,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,665. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

