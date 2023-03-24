Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $373,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.73. 349,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

