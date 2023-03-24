Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for about 1.9% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.09% of AECOM worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $79.97. 95,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

