Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 371.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,571 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,728,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,496,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

