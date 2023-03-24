Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 143 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $2,576,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BlackRock stock traded down $10.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $641.50. The stock had a trading volume of 103,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

