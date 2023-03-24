CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading Up 1.5%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 7,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir(GGR); Equipment; and Non-Operated Resources.

