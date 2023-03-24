ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez Sells 3,983 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $37,440.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 995,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 25.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 1,173,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 367,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 257,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

