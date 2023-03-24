Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up about 3.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $43.80 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -738.08%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

