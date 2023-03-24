Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -698.46, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,576 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

