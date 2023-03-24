Chia Price Reaches $37.63 on Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Chia has a market capitalization of $257.90 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $37.63 or 0.00136722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,852,601 coins and its circulating supply is 6,852,991 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

