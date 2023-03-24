Chico Wealth RIA Purchases New Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hydrofarm Holdings Group accounts for 0.0% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 293,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

