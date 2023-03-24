Christopher D. Boone Sells 250 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cable One Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $651.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $735.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $776.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.85 and a 52 week high of $1,576.49.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 265,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,746,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.