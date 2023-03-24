Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.88.

CHD stock opened at $84.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

