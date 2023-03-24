Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 212,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

