Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.1 %

GS stock traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.34. 794,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.51 and its 200 day moving average is $345.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

