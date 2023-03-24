Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.89. 1,224,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.