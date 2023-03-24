Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

