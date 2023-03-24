CKW Financial Group Buys 500 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

