CKW Financial Group Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,382 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 345,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

